Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for SEI Investments

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

