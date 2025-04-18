Baird R W Upgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Strong-Buy

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $53.65 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.