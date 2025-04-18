Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $171.05 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average is $190.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $163,972.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,339.06. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,630,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

