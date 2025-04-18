Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SLNG stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.46.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
