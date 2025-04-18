Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Stabilis Solutions

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.