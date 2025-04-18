Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.8 %
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.