Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.87 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

