Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Lithium Americas (TSE:LACGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.8 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.87 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.58.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.