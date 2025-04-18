Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $689.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $534,611. This represents a 16.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

