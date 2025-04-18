BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

