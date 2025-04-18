Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 652 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 659,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after purchasing an additional 555,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

