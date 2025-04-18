Synovus Financial Corp Takes $348,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

