F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lessened by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

