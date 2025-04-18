NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 284.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

