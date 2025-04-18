Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,266,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,087,000 after acquiring an additional 864,420 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 500,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 249,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.64 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.