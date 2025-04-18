NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $66.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

