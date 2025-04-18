Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

