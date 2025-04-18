Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.8 %

CLF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.