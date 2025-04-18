United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.3 %

BBVA stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4439 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.