United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

