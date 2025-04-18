United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AON by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.87.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $367.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.16.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.