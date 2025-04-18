United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $234.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

