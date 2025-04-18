United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI opened at $419.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.31.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

