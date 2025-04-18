United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,665 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 301,467 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.70 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

