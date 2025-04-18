FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000.

BATS BUFR opened at $28.43 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

