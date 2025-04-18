Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 4,176 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $234.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

