Capital International Investors Has $2.99 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,011,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829,102 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,993,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

Shares of SPGI opened at $462.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

