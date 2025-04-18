Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Scotiabank began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $222,304.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,772.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,590.45. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

