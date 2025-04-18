Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,513 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $259,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $33.50 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.