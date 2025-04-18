Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 56,497 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,497 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Veralto by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Veralto by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

