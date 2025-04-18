Capital International Investors Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,174,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,601,415 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,202,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

