Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

GE opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

