Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,457,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,045,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

