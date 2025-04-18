743 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,063.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 352,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,027,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.45.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE SPOT opened at $574.85 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.49.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
