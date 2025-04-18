Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Chimera Investment comprises 1.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

