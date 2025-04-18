Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Northland Capmk downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $746.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.