Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 189 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $439.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.51.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.