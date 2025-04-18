SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Reduced by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

