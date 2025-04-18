MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Bought by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.