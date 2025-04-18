Cadence Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.