Cadence Bank Sells 232 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $697.22 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

