Cadence Bank Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

