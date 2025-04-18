Cadence Bank Purchases 8,500 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts
In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $219.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.
Vail Resorts Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
