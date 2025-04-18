Cadence Bank Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,953.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.