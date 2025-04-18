Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lifted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SWK opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.