Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 37,800 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after buying an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878,587 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,716,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 0.3 %

MASI stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

