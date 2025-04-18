Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – April 17th

Tesla, Shell, Vale, Baidu, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicles and their key components such as batteries and charging systems. These stocks often encompass a broader ecosystem including suppliers, software providers, and infrastructure developers that support the growth of the electric mobility industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.97. 49,267,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,819,257. The company has a market cap of $775.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 14,086,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 1,411,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 43,421,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,117,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

