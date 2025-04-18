Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today – April 17th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Mastercard, American Express, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent ownership in banks, which engage in activities like deposit-taking, lending, and other financial services. These stocks can be influenced by economic conditions such as interest rate changes and regulatory policies, often serving as a barometer for the overall health of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,912,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660,471. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.97 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,796,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,717,184. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 8,525,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,067,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $519.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,605. The company has a market cap of $473.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,631. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $217.18 and a fifty-two week high of $326.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Articles