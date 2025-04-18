Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 369833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

