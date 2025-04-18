Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Decreases By 49.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMW opened at $24.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0678 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

