OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 34,941 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 34,941 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $289,660.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,049.73. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $715.95 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of research firms have commented on OPFI. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

