OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 34,941 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 34,941 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $289,660.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,049.73. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OppFi Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:OPFI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $715.95 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on OPFI. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
