NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.19 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

