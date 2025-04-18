Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,703.52. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 317,305 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

